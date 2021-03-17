Vacant lot in 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue for Reading Parking Authority
Chase Morrison | 69 News

READING, Pa. — On-street parking comes at a premium for residents of many Reading neighborhoods.

The Reading Parking Authority recently unveiled a five-year plan to ease their pain, partly by making off-street parking more plentiful, and people living on and around the lower end of Schuylkill Avenue could be among the first to benefit.

Vacant lot in 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue for Reading Parking Authority

The RPA's board voted Tuesday night to buy a vacant lot at 423 Schuylkill Avenue from the city. The lot is appraised at $25,000, and that's what the parking authority is offering, according to Tim Profit, an RPA board member.

It's now up to the city council to approve the deal, Profit said. If the sale goes through, the RPA would use the lot to provide additional parking in the neighborhood.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.