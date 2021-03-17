READING, Pa. — On-street parking comes at a premium for residents of many Reading neighborhoods.
The Reading Parking Authority recently unveiled a five-year plan to ease their pain, partly by making off-street parking more plentiful, and people living on and around the lower end of Schuylkill Avenue could be among the first to benefit.
The RPA's board voted Tuesday night to buy a vacant lot at 423 Schuylkill Avenue from the city. The lot is appraised at $25,000, and that's what the parking authority is offering, according to Tim Profit, an RPA board member.
It's now up to the city council to approve the deal, Profit said. If the sale goes through, the RPA would use the lot to provide additional parking in the neighborhood.