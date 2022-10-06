READING, Pa. – The Reading Parking Authority announced Thursday that it has launched a gateless entrance/exit system at its Convention Center, South Penn, and Reed & Court garages. The entrance and exit gates have been removed from those garages, which are the closest to the arena.

The system launched Thursday ahead of the Kevin Hart comedy show at Santander Arena.

Public parking garages near Santander Arena go gateless Drivers will have 15 minutes after entering a garage to pay for parking via mobile app, text, online, or at a walkup pay station.

Susan Fluellen of Reading attended the show, and says she is pleased with how easy parking was at the Convention Center garage.

"They are just allowing everyone to park in there for a price, and it was very easy," Fluellen said. "Just put in my plate number and ran my card."

RPA officials say the change comes following customer complaints of long exit times waiting for the gates to open and close between each car.

"There were events where we would have 1,000 cars in here, and it would take people three hours to exit," said Nathan Matz, executive director for the RPA.

The system was beta tested last spring at the Fourth and Cherry garage. Drivers can now make payments using a mobile app, texting, going online or visiting a walkup pay station.

Cameras outfitted with license plate readers snap a picture of every vehicle's license plate as it enters and exits the garage. The system then compares the amount a driver paid for parking to how long the vehicle was actually parked there.

Lourvic Marie Rodriguez of Reading also chose to park in a garage ahead of the Kevin Hart performance. "We used a mobile app," she said. "They did give us a green slip, and it was easy to use."

Drivers will have 15 minutes after entering a garage to pay for parking. Drivers who do not make a payment will receive a violation in the mail at the address of the registered vehicle owner, officials said.

"The system is really smart; it's automated," Matz said. "By the time you get home, there's going to be a ticket printed."

He anticipates that it will take each car about 3-5 seconds to exit the garage using the gateless system. That's a big drop from the old system that took about 20 seconds per car.

"Our mission is parking with a purpose, and our purpose here is to give people good user experience," Matz said.

The RPA said it encourages its customers to set up a digital account with the ParkMobile or Text2Park payment platforms ahead of their visit.