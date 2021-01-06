READING, Pa. - The Reading City Council voted earlier this week in favor of changes to an ordinance that ramps up parking enforcement on Saturdays.
"If you drive up and down Penn Street at all, there's no parking," said Nathan Matz, the Reading Parking Authority's executive director. "Parking is horrible, and businesses complain because they can't get patrons in."
Matz said parking is already enforced in the city on weekends, but the new ordinance expands it to include metered parking enforcement on Saturdays during business hours.
Matz said the move is to create turnover at those pay-to-park spaces.
"What happens on Saturdays and Sundays is a resident who lives on like the second or third floor, they park there for two days straight, and now nobody can come into the business," said Matz. "So, it's a big problem."
Matz said the change is one of many in a five-year strategic plan to improve parking for everyone all over the city.
Last year, the city created residential parking in the downtown garages for a nominal monthly fee. The ordinance change will help get people in and out of those pay-to-park spaces. The RPA is also announcing a third step that's in the works.
"We are partnering with the Berks Alliance," Matz said. "We're doing a parking study for downtown and the whole hope is to create more physical spaces downtown."
He said the RPA is looking to add more than 80 new spaces in the 400 and 500 blocks of Penn Street. More is included in a citywide parking relief initiative, which is yet to come.