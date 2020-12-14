READING, Pa. - The Reading Parking Authority is providing city residents with an early Christmas present.
The RPA announced Monday afternoon that it will open all of its downtown garages for free parking ahead of the approaching snowstorm.
The exit gates are set to go up at 8 a.m. Wednesday and remain open through 8 a.m. next Monday, Dec. 21.
Anyone entering a garage is advised to pull a ticket to enter. Exiting a garage after 8 a.m. Monday will require payment using the ticket that was issued upon entering, officials said.
Earlier Monday, Mayor Eddie Moran asked Reading residents to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel. Moving cars off the streets and into the garages, officials have said, will allow plows to do a better job of clearing the snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Berks County. It's set to be in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday. 69 News meteorologists are predicting an accumulation of between 12 and 18 inches of snow.