READING, Pa. – More off-street parking could become available in the city of Reading.
The city zoning hearing board voted Wednesday to approve zoning relief for a request from the Reading Parking Authority to construct an 82-space parking lot at 625 McKnight St., and voted to deny a second request for a nine-space lot at 1200 N. 10th St.
During a hearing held in December, Nathan Matz, executive director of the parking authority, said the lots are part of the city's initiative to develop more citywide off-street parking.
The plan would be to rent spaces to residents at below-market rates.
Objections were raised last month to the construction of an entrance/exit for the North 10th Street lot, as it would require the loss of two on-street parking spaces.
Steve Price, solicitor to the board, said that although the board denied the relief for the lot at North 10th Street, it could reverse the decision if the parking authority were to reconfigure the design of the lot, based on suggestions from the zoning panel.
Both properties are currently vacant lots.