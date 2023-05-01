READING, Pa. – Two members of the Reading Parking Authority accused City Council of blocking efforts to develop more parking in the city.
Parking authority Chairman Timothy J. Profit told council Monday night that when he agreed to sit on the board, one of his conditions was that he would not be on a hamster wheel.
Profit was referring to either city departments or City Council creating red tape or rejecting parking authority proposals to create parking.
"Through the creativity of the board, we've been able to create over 1,300 spaces on street and in lots over the last three years," Profit said. "There's countless work to be done, and in some neighborhoods the solutions are much harder or in some cases don't even exist."
"We're actually frustrated with the lack of urgency that the city takes on parking," Profit continued. "You know, it's everyone's biggest issue, except when it comes to actually making ground with solving the problem."
"It gets stalled everywhere," Profit continued. "Some of the lots we purchased have taken two years to get from where we bought it to when we can park on it."
Profit said projects get stalled with the legal department, city engineering, codes, zoning and City Council.
"Nearly everything we bring to you seems to be met with some sort of resistance, or at the very least, lack of urgency," he added. "Citizens will tell you they hate everything about the parking authority, yet we're the ones trying to solve the problem, but it gets stalled everywhere."
Profit then listed several recent proposals which have been rejected, including:
Citywide line-striping, which Profit said council stalled for over a year by only allowing a pilot program.
A proposal to buy the unused East Reading pool to create a residential parking lot with 63 spaces. Council rejected the idea in a tie vote.
Offering funds to pay for parking pads in the back of houses in the densest neighborhoods. Profit said council ignored the issue.
Making Cotton Street a one-way street to create parking on both sides of the street. Council rejected the plan after holding neighborhood meetings.
"In East Reading, we brought three solutions: the pool, Cotton Street and parking pads," Profit said.
"No, no, no," he said were the votes on those proposals. "We're running out of bullets, and there's no going back to the drawing board."
Parking authority board member Keith Eschleman continued with the criticism.
"I'm tired of the Reading Parking Authority getting the negative publicity," Eschleman said. "And I don't feel that we are getting a fair shake from council and the other entities of the City of Reading. Every time we go to do something, the door gets slammed in our face."
"If we're trying to do something better, let us move forward and get the parking, one thing at a time," he added.
Council President Donna Reed said she had previously served on the parking authority for two years.
"I'm not quite sure what the 'us versus them' issue accomplishes," Reed said. "I can understand both sides of it, because I've served in both capacities."
"Attacking each other does nothing — nothing at all," Reed added. "We, as a council, deliberate and look at each issue independently."
"We're not here to be impediments," she said.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said council always has to do a balancing act.
"What I don't appreciate is the tenor of this meeting, where it looks like we're the obstructionists when we're trying to work together with you, and we don't control all the decision-making,” Goodman-Hinnershitz said.
"Yes, we can amend zoning ordinances, but we don't control zoning issues," she said. "Planning is something we have no control over."
Goodman-Himershitz added that everyone should work together to come up with the solutions.
"I feel like I'm being lectured to, and I don't handle that very well," she said.
Parking authority Executive Director Nathan Matz was in attendance to present a plan to create additional parking in the downtown commercial district.
Matz said, on the advice of civil engineers, the authority is recommending moving the centerlines on Fourth Street, between Franklin and Washington streets; the 500 block of Cherry Street; and on Sixth Street, between Penn and Washington streets.
Moving the centerlines will allow a second full lane of parking, creating 76 additional street parking spaces, Matz explained.
Council did not spend much time discussing the proposal, but instead raised other parking issues with Matz.
Councilman Chris Miller said there is a limited number of parking spaces which can be created.
"In the downtown, I never really see the parking decks being used to their capacity except for the one at the DoubleTree, and I just wonder if there could be an incentive for people to use the decks," Miller said.
"I think we need to start thinking about other ways of transportation that not everyone has to depend on cars and multiple cars to get around," Miller continued.
"Whether it's bicycles or whatever the means, I just think as we move forward as a city, we need to start looking at the big picture — not just adding additional spaces on the street," he said.