READING, Pa. — The Reading Parking Authority is encouraging city residents to move their cars off the street ahead of the approaching winter storm.

The RPA announced Friday that parking in its downtown garages will be free to city residents from 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan 16, until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Those who take advantage of the offer must pull a ticket to enter the garage. Exit gates will be up until 8 a.m. on Tuesday. After that time, parkers will need to use the ticket and pay the parking fee to exit, officials said.

During the same period, "no parking" signs will be posted at all meted parking spaces so that snow can more easily be removed from the downtown area. Meter enforcement will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the 69 News meteorologists, Berks County can expect to receive between 2 and 4 inches of snow from the strong and fast-moving storm, beginning around sunset on Sunday. The amount of snowfall depends on how soon the precipitation changes to sleet and rain.

Expected snowfall: Sunday night

Snow will develop late Sunday afternoon and evening, and then change to sleet and rain later Sunday night. Expect at least a few inches of accumulation before the changeover, with only an inch or two at most towards the Interstate 95 corridor, 2-4" for most, and a little more in the Poconos. 

