READING, Pa. - It will soon cost a little less to park at a meter in Reading.
The Reading Parking Authority announced Tuesday that it will temporarily cut in half the hourly rate it charges at the city's meters.
Beginning March 1 and continuing through August, the hourly rate will be $1 instead of $2, officials said.
Mayor Eddie Moran said he made the request to reduce the rate because of the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people living and doing business in the city.
"Our administration understands how important parking is, and during these difficult economic times, we are aware of the need to keep these meter rates affordable," Moran said. "For this reason, we have advocated for relief and policies that assist our residents, businesses, and visitors during the pandemic."
The rate reduction is the latest parking change to be made by the Moran administration, the city council, and the RPA in recent weeks. In January, the council voted to expand parking enforcement to Saturdays and to add meters to 10 blocks on seven city streets.
The parking authority also plans to dedicate two full-time officers to enforcing double parking.