READING, Pa. – The Reading Parking Authority came under fire Wednesday night.
A neighbor says he and several of his coworkers received parking tickets that have since been dismissed, but he says the tickets should not have been issued in the first place.
The RPA is saying the whole thing could be a matter of confusion.
A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, is criticizing how the RPA has enforced a 2021 change to the city's parking law.
The ordinance requires drivers of vehicles parked in loading zones to pay parking meter rates to use the space, according to information posted on the RPA's website.
"They're also collecting money through the payment apps for those 15-minute pickup and drop-off zones, which was never the intention of the ordinance," said the man. "They're clearly charging people money just to park in what are supposed to be free zones."
The man received a ticket near where South Sixth Street meets Penn Street.
"Working in the city and this going on for over a year — there could be potentially thousands of dollars in tickets and fines that have been collected in these pickup zones," the man said.
"One of the things we run into with people is that they forget that there's this ordinance that is metered locations," explained RPA Executive Director Nathan Matz. "That's why we've installed signage that says 'payment required.'"
"So, for example, if you're talking about the 600 block of Penn Street, where the pickup zones are," Matz said, "then, we have signs everywhere in English and Spanish. It's a payment required in that block."
Matz says regardless of the type of zone, payment could be required.
"It could be, right, you could have a 10-minute zone in a metered location, so you could have two things that are required, right?" said Matz. "That you park less than 10 minutes and you make a payment."
Matz says he acknowledges that parking in the city can be confusing.
"One of the things I've talked with City Council about is getting rid of designation of what the person is doing, right?" Matz explained. "Loading, pickup...what's the difference?"
"It's just one of those things where, whether it was, you know, a misinterpretation or just a misreading, they need to address it, and they need to address it now," the man said.
The RPA is reminding people that tickets can be appealed through the authority's website.
Penalty fees can be avoided by appealing, but that must be done within 30 days of a ticket being issued.
The RPA has a live call center, which can be reached at 484-339-4979.