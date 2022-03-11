police badge

READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men dead.

Police provided an update Friday in a release.

Police responded to the 600 block of Miltimore Street Thursday night around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 24-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 37-year-old man who died from injuries the hospital.

An arrest has not been made at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-655-6246 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

