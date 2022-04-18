READING, Pa. – State Rep. Manny Guzman Jr. is condemning an Easter afternoon shooting that Reading police say left 36-year-old Emmanuel Negron dead.
Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of a shopping center at North Sixth and Greenwich streets around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Guzman, a Democrat who represents the state's 127th district which includes parts of Reading, says he heard the gunshots just down the street from his home.
He's calling for peace and unity.
In a statement, he said his heart aches for the victim's family and all families who have lost loved ones due to gun violence. The statement said in part: "As a community, we must resist becoming numb to these appalling acts and rise as unified people with the underlying goal of ceasing the violence."
Reading police say approximately 20-30 shots were fired.
"There was at least two separate firearms used that we know of so far," said Capt. Christian Rothermel, with the Reading Police Department.
Police spent hours on the scene where there were dozens of evidence markers. Shell casings could be seen next to many of them.
"On location, we discovered numerous cars hit and a victim who was located in the 400 block of North Sixth Street," Rothermel said.
According to police, Negron died at Reading Hospital.
Authorities say there's no threat to the public.
"This is an isolated incident involving people that knew each other," Rothermel added.
Police said they are actively pursuing leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks County.