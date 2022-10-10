READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning.

The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police.

The man told investigators he was shot in the back as he was leaving his job at the Italian Garden at 851 Penn St. and getting into his car.

"We have video of the incident, but it's an unidentified actor running away south on Ninth Street," said Capt. Christian Rothermel, Reading Police Department. "The version of events that we have on video does confirm that the victim did tell us what happened exactly as it happened."

Police said the victim then attempted to drive himself to Reading Hospital, but he crashed his car at South Fifth Avenue and Spruce Street in West Reading, on the edge of the hospital's campus.

The victim then abandoned his car and walked the rest of the way to the emergency room, the police said.

"He was alert and talking when he got to the hospital and when we got there, and so he's being treated for his injuries," Rothermel said. "He got lucky."

Investigators said the shooter may be someone the bouncer ejected from the bar earlier in the evening.

"So much happens inside the bars you can never figure out why someone feels slighted," Rothermel said, "but something happened in the bars."

If that's the case, this would be the second time in recent months that a security guard in Berks County has been shot in connection with his duties.

In August, one security guard was killed and another was wounded when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a lot on Quarry Road in New Morgan. Investigators said they believe the shooter may have been stealing catalytic converters.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.