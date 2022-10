READING, Pa. - Reading Police picked up a new fully-equipped Harley Davidson Pan-American motorcycle.

They say Reading is the second police department in the nation to use the motorcycle as a police bike, and the first department on the east coast to do so.

Police say the bike is lighter and easier to maneuver. They say that can help as the city continues to deal with dirt bike problems.

Police say they hope to use it on patrol all year long.