READING, Pa. — The Reading Police Department is temporarily changing its colors for a good cause.
RPD officers are sporting pink badges and shoulder patches on their uniforms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which began Friday.
The change in color is to raise money for Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks County, a nonprofit that provides support, information, and hope to anyone who is impacted by breast cancer.
"This fundraiser is something we can do to raise awareness and highlight the great work by this nonprofit organization in our local community," said RPD Chief Richard Tornielli. "Knowing BCSS can only provide these much-needed services to our community through the generosity of local donations, we received support from our local business community to ensure every dollar donated goes to them."
For a donation of $20, the public can purchase one of the collectible patches. They can be bought in person at the department's traffic office in city hall, Suite 1-18, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Pickup times can also be scheduled by calling the office at 610-655-6294 or emailing trafficlawenforcementunit@readingpa.gov.
The patches can also be ordered online for home delivery.
"This is a matter close to my heart," said Mayor Eddie Morán. "As many know, my wife is a breast cancer survivor, and I am familiar with the journey those that have received a cancer diagnosis go on. I believe in the BCSS's mission and know that many in our local community benefit from their services."
BCSS said an average of more than 300 women and up to five men in Berks County are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.
"We are humbled by the generosity and support of Mayor Morán, the Reading Police Department, and Axcess Mechanical Inc.," said Michele Reinert, BCSS's executive director. "As a small local nonprofit that raises 100% of its operating budget annually, this fundraiser will genuinely make a difference in the lives of local breast cancer survivors and their families."