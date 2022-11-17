READING, Pa. — City and suburban police officers joined forces in their ongoing efforts to combat gun violence on the streets of Berks County.

The Reading Police Department announced Thursday the results of a firearms trafficking and theft investigation that was conducted in conjunction with the Central Berks Regional Police Department.

Members of the Berks County Emergency Response Team (BCERT) joined RPD officers on Wednesday in serving search warrants on two homes in Reading, one in the 500 block of South 18th Street and the other in the 1500 block of North 14th Street.

The officers said they arrested three adults and seized a number of firearms and firearm accessories.

Investigators identified the suspects as:

Ilsa Villanueva-Torres, 45, of Reading, who was charged with four counts of unsworn falsifications and straw purchasing firearms.

Eliam Torres-Villanueva, 21, of Reading, who was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of an instrument of crime.

Vincent Campbell, 18, of Reading, who was charged with 12 counts of persons not to possess a firearm, two counts of firearms without a license, and two counts of receiving stolen property.

The investigation was led by RPD Criminal Investigator Eric Sweitzer and CBRPD Det. Joseph Taimanglo. They said they were assisted by detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the Pennsylvania State Police, the West Reading Police Department, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Police ask anyone with information about illegal firearms to contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.