READING, Pa. | The Reading police continue working to piece together a shooting they said left Emmanuel Negron, 36, dead on Easter Sunday.
Officers were called to the area of a shopping center at North 6th and Greenwich streets around 1:45 p.m. Investigators are calling the shooting an isolated incident and said those involved knew each other.
"There is no threat to the public," said Captain Christian Rothermel of the Reading police.
Police said approximately 20-30 shots were fired.
Dozens of evidence markers could be seen throughout the parking lot as police photographed the scene.
"On location, we discovered numerous cars hit and a victim who was located in the 400 block of North 6th Street," said Captain Rothermel.
Authorities tell us Negron later died at Reading Hospital. Police said at least two separate firearms were used.
"At this point, the firearms used are still being investigated," said Captain Rothermel.
Police said they are actively pursuing leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks County.