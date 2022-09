READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022.

The incident occurred at the 1200 block of Buttonwood St.

A 23-year-old was injured and transported to the Reading Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned to WFMZ.com for the latest updates.