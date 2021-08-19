READING, Pa. — The investigation of a shooting that wounded a man on the campus of Reading Area Community College on Wednesday is "very advanced," according to the city police.
So far, detectives have not released any details about what transpired shortly before 2 p.m. in front of RACC's student union building on South Front Street, but initial reports from the scene were that a man was shot in the head.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed by ambulance to the trauma center at Reading Hospital. Officials have not said whether he had any connection to the college.
The shooting prompted the lockdown of RACC's campus until RPD officers could secure the scene and ensure that there was no longer a threat to the surrounding area.
"I was nervous," said student Janise Suda. "We didn't know what was going on at first, so I was just thinking the worst, and really, I was just trying to stay safe, stay quiet."
Police said they expect to release information about the shooting later Thursday.