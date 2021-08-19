READING, Pa. — The investigation of a shooting that wounded a man on the campus of Reading Area Community College on Wednesday is "very advanced," according to the city police.

So far, detectives have not released any details about what transpired shortly before 2 p.m. in front of RACC's student union building on South Front Street, but initial reports from the scene were that a man was shot in the head.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed by ambulance to the trauma center at Reading Hospital. Officials have not said whether he had any connection to the college.

The shooting prompted the lockdown of RACC's campus until RPD officers could secure the scene and ensure that there was no longer a threat to the surrounding area.

"I was nervous," said student Janise Suda. "We didn't know what was going on at first, so I was just thinking the worst, and really, I was just trying to stay safe, stay quiet."

Police said they expect to release information about the shooting later Thursday.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.