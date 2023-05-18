READING, Pa. - The Reading Police Department provided an update Thursday about recent operations conducted by the PCCD grant-funded Neighborhood Gun Violence Unit.

The unit's aim is to disrupt acts of violence and arrest those responsible as part of the department's multi-faceted effort to ensure safe neighborhoods and streets throughout the city.

Between May 11 and May 16, the RPD Neighborhood Gun Violence Unit conducted multiple operations focusing on disrupting acts of gun violence.

During the course of those operations, investigators made 10 arrests and seized 5 firearms.

The Neighborhood Gun Violence Unit was started in February, 2023 and is staffed by personnel from the Reading Police Department’s Patrol and Investigation Divisions.

Since its inception, the unit has made 37 arrests and seized 13 illegal firearms, removing violent offenders and guns from the streets.