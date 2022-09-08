READING, Pa. — A fight led to a person being stabbed in Reading City Park on Thursday, according to the city police.

RPD officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the area of the park's basketball courts off Washington Street.

"A male victim was transported to Reading Hospital," the police said in a statement to 69 News. "We are working to confirm a suspect description."

Crime scene tape stretched across Washington Street between North 11 Street and Columbus Drive as investigators searched for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Police could not provide information about the victim's injuries.

Anyone who has information about the stabbing can contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.