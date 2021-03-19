READING, Pa. — The Reading police said Friday they are making headway with a program aimed at addressing a recent rise in gun violence in the city and surrounding communities.
Since launching "Operation Cease Fire" one month ago, the police said they've seized 15 guns from people who aren't legally permitted to possess them.
"Anyone who thinks they can bring violence to the streets of our city will quickly find out that the Reading Police Department and partner law enforcement agencies at the local state and federal level will work tirelessly and use every means and resource available to bring them to justice," RPD Chief Richard Tornielli said during a news conference.
While overall crime and violent crime are down, the Reading police said they noticed an unsettling statistic, that gun violence is on the rise.
"Sadly, none of it surprises me because where there is money involved or drugs. People are going to make profit off of it," said Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, who represents the city's 2nd District. "They will sell and they will sell it to people illegally and they don't care what the consequences are."
The Reading police have been working with their counterparts at multiple agencies at the county, state and federal level. City officials said international cartels are helping to fuel the problem of drugs and gun violence in Reading.
"During the next few weeks, the Reading Police Department continued to conduct operations targeting gun crimes gang activity, which resulted in several arrests, the seizure of six additional fire arms and illegal drugs," Tornielli said. "These recent operations are just the beginning of the sustained campaign to reduce violence in our community. We will maintain enforcement operations targeting violent crime and the gangs that perpetrate these crimes until they are eradicated."