READING, Pa. — A security officer is recovering after being shot in downtown Reading over the weekend.

The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the city police.

The man told investigators he was shot in the back as he was getting into his car near the bar where he works.

Police said the victim then attempted to drive himself to Reading Hospital, but he crashed his car at South Fifth Avenue and Spruce Street in West Reading, on the edge of the hospital's campus.

The victim then abandoned his car and walked the rest of the way to the emergency room, the police said.

Investigators said the shooter may be someone the security guard ejected from the bar earlier in the evening.

If that's the case, this would be the second time in recent months that a security guard in Berks County has been shot in connection with his duties.

In August, one security guard was killed and another was wounded when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a lot on Quarry Road in New Morgan. Investigators said they believe the shooter may have been stealing catalytic converters.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.