READING, Pa. - The Reading police said they are seeking the identities of three men in connection with their investigation of the city's last homicide of 2020.
RPD detectives on Friday released surveillance images of the men walking along a sidewalk in the area of North 12th and Greenwich streets on Dec. 17.
That's the same day Dominique Lane was shot while driving a car nearby, in the 500 block of Birch Street. Lane, 28, of West Reading, subsequently crashed his car on Buttonwood Street. He died at Reading Hospital a short time later.
Investigators did not provide any information about how the three men are connected to the fatal shooting.
Anyone with information about the homicide or the identities of those three men is asked to contact RPD Det. Eric Sweitzer by calling 610-655-6116 and referencing assignment number 2020-58773.
Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Alert Berks County by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913.
Crime Alert is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.