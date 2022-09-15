READING, Pa. — Reading police are looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting in center city over the weekend.

Andre Lee Davis is wanted in the fatal shooting of Bruce Sellers, 57, at a home in the 100 block of North Fourth Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, the police said in a news release Thursday.

Davis is facing murder charges, the police said.

Authorities did not comment further on what happened leading up to the shooting, or if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The shooting was one of three within 24 hours in downtown Reading.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Reading police by calling 610-655-6116. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.