READING, Pa. — Surveillance video was key in helping the Reading police bring a successful end to the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl from her home in the city's Glenside section early Wednesday morning, Chief Richard Tornielli said Thursday.

In a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com, Tornielli said a surveillance system inside the family's home on South Court captured video of a man, with a sheet covering his head and upper body, entering the home around 2 a.m. and walking up the stairs to the second floor.

A short time later, the chief said the man was seen leading Janae Kalia-Henry outside the home, and exterior cameras captured video of him carrying the girl to an SUV and placing her in the rear cargo area of the vehicle.

Police said they first learned of the abduction around 7:45 a.m., after the girl's mother noticed her daughter missing and the back door being open.

Investigators said they subsequently identified the mother's ex-boyfriend, Duane Taylor, 47, as the suspect.

RPD investigators said they then began working with the Pennsylvania State Police to have an Amber Alert issued, which was done shortly before 3 p.m.

They also identified Taylor's residence as being an apartment in the 800 block of Glenmore Avenue in Brooklyn. New York City police officers went there around 6:30 p.m. and located Taylor, but Kalia-Henry was nowhere to be found.

A short time later, the police said they got a report that Kalia-Henry had approached a person in the 900 block of Liberty Avenue in Brooklyn and asked for help, saying she had been kidnapped.

Kalia-Henry was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then reunited with her mother.

Tornielli thanked the NYPD, the FBI, and the Berks County District Attorney's Office for their assistance on the case.