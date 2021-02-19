ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person who killed a bald eagle in Berks County.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Friday that the Reading Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad has put up $5,000 in an effort to catch the poacher.
The bald eagle was found dead on Jan. 24 in the state game lands parking area off Mountain Road in Tilden Township, near Hamburg.
A necropsy confirmed that the bird's death was caused by a gunshot wound, officials said.
Anyone with information about the killing is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission by calling its southeast region office in Ontelaunee Township at 610-926-3136 or the Operation Game Thief hotline at 888-PGC-8001.