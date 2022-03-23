READING, Pa. – Reading School District's senior prom will take place this year at the Green Valley Country Club in Sinking Spring.
The school board voted 8-1 Wednesday night to hold the prom in an enclosed tent at the locale.
Board member Jonathan Tinoco voted no, saying the venue was not in the best interest of the students.
Other board members also questioned the need to hold the prom at a venue so far removed from the city.
Superintendent Jennifer Murray said the prom committee visited the venue and did an analysis of the space.
"And since it's outdoors (in an enclosed tent), it allowed us more freedom for COVID-19, because at the time, we weren't sure where we were going to be with that," Murray said. "But they did feel confident that they would be able to host the prom at this particular location."
Some board members still questioned whether the venue was too far away for some students to have access to get there.
Board member Patricia Wright said she would like to explore a way to offer transportation for students to get to the venue.
In other business, the school board voted to amend the district's health and safety plan to make masks optional effective Thursday, March 24.