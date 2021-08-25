READING, Pa. – With only four full days to go before the start of the school year, the Reading School Board voted to require masks for all students, teachers and staff in all district buildings until at least Nov. 4.
The move came as no surprise, as the board appeared to be unified in support of the revised health and safety plan discussed last week in its Committee of the Whole meeting.
Still, one parent attempted to sway the board's vote during the public comment portion of Wednesday night's meeting.
Becky Noviello said she has chosen to homeschool this year, and one of the reasons was the potential for mandated masks.
"One of the most credentialed industrial hygienists — they are the experts who decide the necessary PPE (personal protective equipment) in hospital and contractor settings in regard to pathogens and viruses — says that these masks are not effective," Noviello said.
"They have zero percent effectiveness," the mother said. "They may look effective in labs but when putting on humans, there are gaps or holes that allows particles to pass through, rendering the masks ineffective."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contends that masks help to reduce the emission of respiratory droplets when people cough, sneeze, sing, talk, or breathe — all of which are primary ways COVID-19 is spread. Masks also reduce inhalation of such droplets by the wearer, the CDC says.
"These masks were created for body fluids and not aerosolized particles," Noviello added. "They are sprayed with highly toxic chemicals considered to be environmentally toxic and cancerous. Health is never a one-size-fits-all."
The board did not discuss the matter further before voting but board member Becky Ellis questioned whether teachers would have to use sick days when forced to quarantine because of an exposure.
Jesse C. Leisawitz, the district's chief legal officer, explained that if teachers are exposed in the school setting, they would be put on administrative leave with full pay and benefits.
If they are exposed outside the school setting, Leisawitz said they would have to use sick days.
"That's grossly unfair that teachers would be forced to use sick time when we are telling them that they have to go back to school," Ellis said. "We should have other provisions instead of making teachers use personal sick time."
The board's vote to approve the revised health and safety plan was unanimous.