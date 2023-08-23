READING, Pa. – The Reading School District Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a licensing agreement with the Reading Royals Hockey Club regarding co-branded merchandise.
The agreement allows the district to use and display the Royals' trademarks, specifically in connection with events promoting the district.
The merchandise may include team jerseys, sweaters, t-shirts and sweatshirts bearing one or more trademarks.
In consideration for the license granted, the district will pay royalties of 40% of merchandise profits to the Royals for the purposes of supporting the athletics department.
The district will retain 40% of merchandise profits, which will be reinvested to support programming for students, including the cost of tickets.
In other business, the board appointed:
Lindsey Stock as director of curriculum at a salary of $127,418, effective Sept. 11.
Kevin Handerhan as the pre-K to grade 12 curriculum supervisor at a salary of $95,466.
Kristine McDermott as assistant principal at Northeast Middle School — a newly created position — at a salary of $80,797.
Kelly Rupp George as assistant principal at the high school at a salary of $89,585. The appointment is a change of status from dean of students at the high school.