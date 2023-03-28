READING, Pa. – People in Reading spent some time Tuesday celebrating a court ruling that could mean fairer funding for schools.
Public educators from Reading School District and Make the Road Pennsylvania held a celebration Tuesday afternoon.
It comes after a court ruled the state's public education funding violated Pennsylvania's constitution.
That could mean more funding for underserved districts across the commonwealth, like Reading.
Mayor Eddie Moran says he hopes this helps students like his son, who has autism.
"So, it's important for me to make sure that I remember and advocate for them," Moran said, "and the best way for them to get the proper service and education is by getting equitable funding."
School officials are asking state lawmakers for more funding for urban school districts such as RSD.