READING, Pa. -- The Reading School District is facing criticism from some parents over the meals it's serving students for lunch.
Assistant Superintendent Yamil Sanchez Rivera says the district is facing supply chain challenges with school food.
He says the district changed from fully preparing breakfasts and lunches in the building.
He says they're partnering with a vendor who provides already prepared meals which the staff warms and serves.
Sanchez says he applauds parents for making their voices heard.
"We want to reassure that every meal that we serve is a healthy meal, which is one of the primary requirements from PDE. The second, is like parents also face, making sure that meal is appetizing and to the liking of students, the tasting of students," said Reading School District Assistant Superintendent Yamil Sanchez.
Sanchez says as a response to the negative feedback the district sent a survey to parents and students.
He says the district will be using the survey to make changes to the menu.