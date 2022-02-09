READING, Pa. – The Reading School District is facing criticism from some parents over the meals its serving students for lunch, but officials say changes will be made.
"First, applaud parents for using their voice to make sure they're heard about their concerns," said Assistant Superintendent Yamil Sanchez Rivera.
He says the district changed from fully preparing breakfasts and lunches in the building. Currently, an outside vendor prepares the meals and then school staff members serve them.
"We want to reassure that every meal that we serve is a healthy meal, which is one of the primary requirements from PDE," Sanchez Rivera said.
He says input from a recent survey will lead to changes to the menu.
"As early as March and April, students will start seeing the student favorites being brought back," Sanchez Rivera said.
However, he says the choices will all depend on product availability, as the district has already been facing supply chain issues.
"There is a national challenge with the food chain as it relates to breakfast and lunch programs that are supported by federal funds," he explained.
One of the survey's early findings reveals that a majority of students and parents aren't aware of a website that lists the menu.
"We invite parents to visit either our website under food service or go to preferredmeals.com where they can see a preview of what's going to be served that day or that week," Sanchez Rivera said.