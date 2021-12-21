READING, Pa. — The Reading School District is seeking a new "entity or entities to operate and manage the Reading Public Museum," the school board's solicitor announced Tuesday.
The move comes amid a falling out between the school district, which owns the museum and its art and science collection, and the museum's foundation, the nonprofit that currently manages the museum.
The district's announcement comes a day after the foundation disclosed that it plans to relocate the museum's collection that's not on public display to a new storage facility at the Wells Fargo building in center city.
The museum's foundation cited its desire to "protect the collection from the environmental hazards that are increasingly present at the aging museum building," which sits in a floodplain along the Wyomissing Creek.
The foundation said it was forced to act because the school district has not committed to fund any improvements to the nearly 100-year-old building. The district's school board, however, said Tuesday that that responsibility falls on the foundation as part of a 1991 agreement with the district.
"In lieu of paying any rent for the land or paying any fee for use of the collection, the Museum Foundation contractually agreed to make all building and grounds capital improvements and repairs," John Miravich, the school board's solicitor, said in a response to the foundation's announcement on Monday.
"The School District intends to hold the Museum Foundation to these binding obligations through all legal means," Miravich continued.
Miravich said the foundation has also reneged on its agreement to give Reading School District students preferred access to the museum.
"There has been no free student access to the museum since 2019 and all classroom opportunities within the museum building have been removed," he said. "Facilities are now reserved for high-end parties, weddings, and private donor showings."
The museum was started by Dr. Levi W. Mengel, a Reading School District teacher, for the city's schoolchildren and their families, Miravich said. He added that the building and its collection are owned by the school district and the Museum Corporation, an entity formed in 1921 and whose board is made up of the district's board members.