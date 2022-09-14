READING, Pa. — During its Wednesday meeting, the Reading Zoning Hearing Board reviewed a request from the Reading School Board for a special exception and variances to build a high school academy at 801 N. Ninth St. in the commercial-neighborhood zoning district.

Wayne Gehris, the district's chief financial officer, said the plans are to construct the STEM High School Academy for for approximately 1,000 students in grades nine through 12 who are focused on career pathways in science and technology.

The school is being proposed on the site of the former Reading Outlet Center, which is now demolished. At a planning commission meeting in June, the district said the four-story building would be 95,000 square feet on a 2.42-acre lot.

Schools are permitted in the C-N district by special exception.

Also included in the plans are a 67-space underground parking area and an 85-space surface lot, which the district said offer adequate parking because it does not anticipate many students driving to the school.

During the June planning commission meeting, architects and engineers from the district said Reading Senior High School has 3,500 students, and the new school would allow that number to be reduced by 1,000 students.

The building will feature a media center, a gymnasium with locker rooms, a common area with a kitchen, labs, classrooms and special spaces dedicated to music and youth support.

The zoning hearing board plans to render a decision on the district's application at its Oct. 12 meeting.

Also during Wednesday's meeting, the board rejected plans for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank.