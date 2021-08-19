READING, Pa. — The superintendent of the Reading School District is stepping down for a job closer to his hometown of Philadelphia.
Khalid Mumin announced on the district's website Thursday that he has accepted the job of superintendent in the Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County.
Mumin said he expects to be formally approved by Lower Merion's school board on Monday and will transition into his new role over the next 90 days.
"I look forward to joining the team at Lower Merion School District," Mumin said in a post on Lower Merion's Facebook page. "This is a vibrant community with outstanding students, families, staff members and residents. I am beyond excited to begin collaborating and building sustainable partnerships that will continue to support Lower Merion students and help them achieve infinite possibilities."
Mumin is a Philadelphia native who was hired as Reading's superintendent in 2014. He previously served as the superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools in Maryland since 2011.
The Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators named Mumin the 2021 Pennsylvania superintendent of the year. He was a finalist for national superintendent of the year.
"I thank you for accepting me into the Red Knight Family with open arms seven years ago," Mumin said in his statement on RSD's website. "I truly believe Red Knights are the heartbeat of this city, and it has been an honor to serve the students, graduates, staff members and families of the Reading School District."
The Reading School District is Pennsylvania's third-largest, with an enrollment of approximately 18,000 students; Lower Merion has more than 8,700 students.