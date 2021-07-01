READING, Pa. - Nearly 65 percent of all Reading students are at or below the poverty line.
The school district has its challenges, and for years finances has been a big one.
In 2016, a glimmer of hope came along when the state enacted a formula that factors in poverty and English-language learners when distributing state education dollars to districts.
"The structure of the formula is great," said Reading School District Superintendent Dr. Khalid Mumin.
But it only applies to a small percentage of the state's total investment in education.
"We need to fully fund the formula," Mumin said.
Mumin says another big step came this week, when the state installed the largest funding increase in state history, applying the formula to 15 percent of education dollars and setting aside additional dollars for the 100 poorest districts.
For Reading, it means an additional $13 million toward its $350-million budget.
"Of course, I'm very excited. I'm very humbled and thankful," Mumin said.
With this money, the district can address short-term goals: aging infrastructure, and put more toward academic programming and social and emotional learning.
He likens the new dollars to a first down.
"We need several first downs to get to the goal line," Mumin said.
A fully funded formula would enable the district to think ten years down the road.
"To create more long-term student centric/focused programming around the areas of innovation and technology," Mumin said.
Overall, Mumin says he's encouraged by the progress. He believes when results can be tied to the investment, more money will come in.
For now, they'll focus on those short-term goals, and he hopes Harrisburg in the meantime will inch toward a solution that will allow RSD to plan further out.