READING, Pa. — The Reading School District will welcome its students back from the Christmas break online rather than in person.
The district announced Wednesday that its schools will virtually instruct all pre-K-12 students, except those who attend the Reading Muhlenberg Career & Technology Center, when classes resume next Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The virtual instruction will continue for the rest of next week, with in-person classes scheduled to resume on Monday, Jan. 10.
The move comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Berks County and elsewhere.