From self-described “problem child” to The Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Superintendent of the Year.
"It means everything because I'm a student who was not always convinced that education was the path I needed to embark upon and take seriously,” Dr. Khalid Mumin says as he sits at his desk in the Administration Building of the Reading School District.
A Philadelphia native who grew up in poverty, Mumin is in his seventh year as superintendent of the Reading School District. His is a journey that's seen many ups and downs.
Reflecting on his formative years, Mumin says, ”I tell the joke - I loved 9th grade so much I did it twice. But, being retained in 9th grade didn't push me down a pathway of failure because educators picked me."
It wasn't until he was halfway through high school that Mumin says he started to hit his stride and get motivated -- something he credits to strong mentorship and teaching.
"Mr. Dick Smith in 11th grade teaching Shakespeare,” Mumin says reflecting on his high school days. “Convincing us, as urban students, that Shakespeare was the greatest MC of all time. He pulled us in."
Mumin credits Mr. Smith and that English class for inspiring him to become an educator.
“When I told Mr. Smith, he said you’re going to have to start thinking about your grades because that means you're going on to college,” Mumin said.
And he did just that. Dr. Mumin earned an undergraduate degree from Shippensburg University after earning an associate degree from Northeastern Christian Junior College. He went on to earn a masters from Penn State; eventually earning a doctorate in Educational Leadership from University of Pennsylvania.
"Anything is possible,” Mumin said in a boisterous tone when asked what his message to students is. “Dream it and you can become it!”
Dr. Mumin says he credits his success to educators who had seen something in him that he had not seen in himself as a young man. Mumin says the Superintendent of the Year award serves as a testament to his team's mission of being not only educators - but conduits of hope for the future generation.
"You can get students to do the impossible,” Dr. Mumin said. “I'm living proof."