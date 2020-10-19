HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has joined the Reading School District in being #RSDproud of the city's schools superintendent.
The Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA) announced Monday that it has selected Khalid Mumin as the 2021 Pennsylvania superintendent of the year.
The award, according to PASA, recognizes Mumin for his visionary leadership in placing the district on a path to success, citing the fact that, in 2014, he inherited a district with 19 buildings of failing infrastructure, eight bargaining units that had gone five years without contracts, and little to no transparency among its staff and constituents.
But much has changed in the six years since Mumin joined the district, the organization said.
"Attendance has consistently trended upward, test scores are increasing, the achievement gap is closing, the high school has won the Distinguished Title I School for Achievement award two consecutive years and received the Silver Award for Best High Schools from US News, and the district's schools continue to show growth in academic effectiveness every year," the association said in its announcement.
Mumin's achievements have not gone unnoticed by the Reading School Board, which signed him to another five-year contract in 2018.
"In approving this contract, we're saying, 'You're doing a great job, and we want you to continue doing a great job,'" the board's then-president, Brian Buerke, said at the time.
Mumin is Reading's longest-tenured superintendent in more than 20 years, and the completion of his current contract will make him the longest-tenured superintendent in the last 50 years.
Mumin will be formally recognized during a virtual meeting of the PASA's board of governors and will be feted at an event in his honor in 2021. He and the 49 other state honorees will be recognized during the American Association of School Administrator's national conference on education, which will take place virtually in February.