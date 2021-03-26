READING, Pa. — The Reading Symphony Orchestra is ready to lead the way in bringing audiences back to the concert hall, and it will do so with pianist Stewart Goodyear.
"We feel very confident that by following the state and CDC guidelines and protocols, we will be able to provide a safe environment for the audience," said David Gross, the RSO's executive director.
RSO leaders said they know that the eyes of other symphony organizations across Pennsylvania will be on them to see how the return goes.
"We are very proud and excited to be a leader, in that the other thing we are going to be doing is not going to the max capacity," Gross said. "We are gonna keep it at about 250 in the hall."
It's something special, not just for the audience but also for the artists who the symphony is contacting to schedule upcoming shows in Reading.
"To be able to get back to what they do is very exciting for them and then to put on additionally to have a live audience is really going to be very exciting to everyone," Gross said.
The orchestra has been live-streaming shows over the past few months. It said that's one element it may keep moving forward, for those patrons who won't be able to physically be in attendance, and it's already talking with an organization about the Independence Day show.
"He wants it to be not just a celebration of the Fourth of July," Gross said, "but a celebration of taking the steps back to normalcy."