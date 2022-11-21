READING, Pa. — Those who attend the Reading Symphony Orchestra's annual New Year's Eve concert may find themselves dancing in the aisles of the Santander Performing Arts Center.

The RSO announced Monday that it will partner with the 10-piece band ARRIVAL from Sweden to present "The Music of ABBA."

"With the popularity of the movie, 'Mamma Mia,' 'The Music of ABBA' has a way of bringing people together across generations," David Gross, the orchestra's executive director, said in a news release. "We are looking forward to sharing this spectacular concert with the Reading community. It is sure to be an evening our patrons will be talking about for a long time."

ARRIVAL from Sweden's ABBA production has sold out venues around the world since the group's founding in 1995.

The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

The RSO will host a separately-ticketed afterparty for 100 guests to ring in the new year together. The $50-per-person tickets can be purchased by calling the RSO's ticket office at 610-373-7557.

The orchestra has also partnered with the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street to offer a $299 overnight-stay package that includes dinner, two concert tickets, and breakfast the next morning. Reservations can be made by calling the hotel at 610-375-8000 and referencing the RSO NYE package.