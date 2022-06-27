CUMRU TWP., Pa. - It was a 'Run for the Ages' in Berks County on Sunday.
Runners powered through the heat in a 10K race on trails in Nolde Forest, near Reading.
They started at times based on age. Older runners headed out first, followed by younger runners, in 2-3 minute intervals.
"It's a fun, we call it a trail 'chase' rather than a trail 'race.' The younger, faster runners are chasing down everybody else to be first over the finish line," said Donna Hey, co-race director.
Organizers say about half of the proceeds go to the Friends of Nolde Forest. It's a not-for-profit group helping to maintain the Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center.