FLEETWOOD, Pa. — All residents of Fleetwood are being advised to boil their water until further notice.
Borough officials said a 6-inch water main valve blew apart Monday, disrupting service to most of the 4,000 residents.
The loss of positive water pressure, officials said, could have allowed for disease-causing organisms to have entered the distribution system.
Residents are advised to bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and then allow it to cool before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.
The borough said it expects the boil water advisory to remain in effect for at least two days.