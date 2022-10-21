SPRING TWP., Pa. — A three-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County for much of Friday morning's rush hour and beyond.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 222 near the Broadcasting Road interchange in Spring Township.

Three people were injured in the crash, including two who were seriously hurt, according to the police.

Route 222 North was closed for about 5-1/2 hours while investigators reconstructed the crash and crews cleared away the wreckage.