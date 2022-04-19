MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Rutter's is celebrating the opening of its 3rd store in Berks County.
The newest location is located at Route 222 and Long Lane in Maxatawny Township, north of Kutztown.
A news release from Rutter's said the new store has 14 fueling positions and five diesel fueling lanes. It also offers food, the Rutter's Beer Cave, spiked slushies, and more.
The location will also install video gaming terminals soon, according to the release.
The location will employ 50 people and operate 24 hours a day.
To celebrate the store opening, Rutter's Children's Charities pledged $1,000 donations to three Kutztown organizations: Weisenberg Volunteer Fire Department in neighboring Lehigh County, Friend Inc. Food Bank in Kutztown, and Kutztown Strong.
The site was formerly the longtime home of Sittler Golf Center, which relocated in 2019 to the former Pagoda Golf Area in South Heidelberg Township, near Sinking Spring.
Rutter's opened its first Berks County convenience store in Hamburg in 2016. That was followed three years later by the opening of a second store on Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township, south of Leesport.