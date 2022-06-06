Rutter's generic

Convenience store chain Rutter's has announced an increase to the starting wage. 

In a media release, Rutter's announced their starting wage will now begin at $17.00 per hour. This is the company’s first increase in 2022, and sixth in three years, the release continued to say. 

Rutter’s reports Team Members and field employees will see a wage increase, with full-time team members earning over $35,000 per year.

To view open positions, visit www.rutters.jobs.

Rutter's celebrated the opening of its 3rd store in Berks County in April. The newest location is located at Route 222 and Long Lane in Maxatawny Township, north of Kutztown. 

Rutter's opened its first Berks County convenience store in Hamburg in 2016. That was followed three years later by the opening of a second store on Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township, south of Leesport.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you