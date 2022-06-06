Convenience store chain Rutter's has announced an increase to the starting wage.
In a media release, Rutter's announced their starting wage will now begin at $17.00 per hour. This is the company’s first increase in 2022, and sixth in three years, the release continued to say.
Rutter’s reports Team Members and field employees will see a wage increase, with full-time team members earning over $35,000 per year.
To view open positions, visit www.rutters.jobs.
Rutter's celebrated the opening of its 3rd store in Berks County in April. The newest location is located at Route 222 and Long Lane in Maxatawny Township, north of Kutztown.
Rutter's opened its first Berks County convenience store in Hamburg in 2016. That was followed three years later by the opening of a second store on Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township, south of Leesport.