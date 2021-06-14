NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... West central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 413 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near East Berwick to Rock Glen to Locustdale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Lehighton, Palmerton, Kutztown, Jim Thorpe, Hamburg, Slatington, Fleetwood, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, Lenhartsville, New Mahoning, Neffs, Lake Harmony, New Tripoli, Berlinsville, Albrightsville, Emerald, Kresgeville and Sun Valley. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 63 and 97. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 29 and 47. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 289. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH