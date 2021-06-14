S. Heidelberg Twp. fire

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Police confirm a fire in Berks County early Sunday has been ruled accidental. 

The fire damaged a home on Texter Mountain Road. Police say the electrical fire started around 2:00 a.m. in the basement of the home. 

The blaze forced a Berks County man and his wife out of the home. They were awoken by the sound of their smoke detectors. 

One firefighter suffered minor injuries when their foot when through the floor. Officials say the floor was compromised by the flames.

The firefighter was treated at Reading Hospital and released. 

