S. Heidelberg Twp. shots fired call results in police pursuit and crash
S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Berks County.
It happened Friday just after 10:30 p.m. in the unit block of E. Penn Avenue in Wernersville.
Police say they were responding to the report of shots fired, when an officer observed a red Lexus sedan fleeing the scene at an excessive rate of speed, headed east on Penn Avenue.
Police attempted to catch up to the fleeing Lexus, believing that it may have been involved in the shooting.
The fleeing Lexus was reported to be travelling around 90-100 mph and not stopping for traffic signals, causing the following Officer lose sight of the vehicle.
Officers from Spring Township and Wyomissing reported seeing the car pass by their location at a high rate of speed and also attempted to catch up to the car.
In the area of Penn Avenue and the Route 222 interchange, police say the driver cut off a vehicle attempting to merge onto Penn Avenue, causing that car to lose control and crash into a concrete barrier.
Upon reaching the intersection of Penn Avenue and Wyomissing Blvd., officials say the driver struck a 2017 Porsche broadside, causing that car to spin around several times and send the Lexus into a pole.
The two occupants of the Porsche were taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
Inside he striking vehicle, Officers say they found the 34-year-old resident from the E. Penn Avenue home with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police say the wound does not appear to be life-threatening.
The shooting victim was not cooperating with Officers prior to being sedated and rushed into surgery, police say.
The Officers who responded to the scene of the shooting canvassed the area for witnesses and video footage and made contact with the female who lives at that address with the victim.
Several residents reported hearing two shots.
No weapon was found at the scene, nor in the car involved in the accident.
The South Heidelberg Township Police Department wants to reassure the public that this was not a random act of violence, and there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Heidelberg Police at (610) 670-9885, or Crime Alert Berks at 1(877) 373-9913.