READING, Pa. | According to police, an apartment in the 2500 block of Kutztown Road in Muhlenberg Township is the latest grim example of the worst of domestic violence.
"This is a problem that affects all of us. Because domestic violence is dangerous to neighbors. To the police, Who try to step in and help. It could be dangerous to coworkers. To children of all ages," stated Francine Scoboria, from Safe Berks.
Police say they continue to investigate the deadly shooting of 41-year-old Eloise Moyer, at the hand of her boyfriend, 46-year-old Todd Talarico.
Police say Talarico, who according to court paperwork has a prior criminal record, confessed to the killing, and also discarded evidence across Berks County before fleeing to Columbia County.
Safe Berks says often in domestic violence situations, people lose focus.
"The number one person who is responsible is the abuser. And sometimes the focus gets off of the abuser and onto everyone else including the victim. There is one group of people that can end abuse and that is abusers," Scoboria noted.
Safe Berks says statistically in domestic violence situations, the victim will make seven attempts to leave before leaving for good. She also says for the smaller amount of cases that end in tragedy, there are those that end with a stable family and home life.
Regardless, Safe Berks says even if you've walked through their doors before for services, those doors remain open to you.
"For somebody it might be for the very first time. It might be for the 20th time and that's why we want to make sure if you are a victim of domestic violence and you have come to safe berks before two years ago a month ago you can come back any time," said Scoboria.