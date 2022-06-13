READING, Pa. - Survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault are able to receive services at three new locations.
Safe Berks announced the addition of expanded partnerships with Salvation Army Hamburg Services Center; Easy Does It, Inc., Leesport; and Clare of Assisi House, Reading.
“We know that meeting with survivors where they are already comfortable helps to alleviate barriers in receiving services,” said Stacey Jordan, Managing Director of Community Engagement at Safe Berks.
Safe Berks wrote in a media release saying, the new partnerships join a growing number of Berks County organizations who welcome Safe Berks Advocates to provide free services and educational programming within their facilities.
The new Community Outreach & Response (COR) Department at Safe Berks was recently formed to bring together programs designed to serve survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault out in the community.
COR staff members provide on-site support services to the following community partners: Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Township, and downtown Reading facility; Reading Hospital Tower Health; Berks Community Health Center; Berks County Courthouse; Berks County Jail System; Children’s Alliance Center of Berks County; Friend, Inc. Community Services, Kutztown; LGBT Center of Greater Reading; Easy Does It, Inc., Leesport; Salvation Army Hamburg Services Center; Clare of Assisi House, Reading; Berks Technical Institute; Reading Area Community College; Kutztown University; Alvernia University; Albright College; and Penn State University-Berks Campus.
Safe Berks staff provide services and support to survivors at all local healthcare facilities 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Safe Berks is always seeking new partnerships to assist more survivors. Please contact Stacey Jordan at StaceyJ@SafeBerks.org or 610-373-1206 ext. 141, to discuss collaborating.
The Safe Berks 24-hour hotline is 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text the words SAFE BERKS to 20121.